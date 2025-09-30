Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 4,080 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF $PBJ

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 4.53% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBJ stock opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.