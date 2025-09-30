LIZHI (NASDAQ:SOGP) vs. Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Financial Review

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LIZHI and Sharp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIZHI $2.47 billion 0.04 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Sharp $14.19 billion 0.25 $238.22 million $0.16 8.59

Get LIZHI alerts:

Sharp has higher revenue and earnings than LIZHI.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

LIZHI has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LIZHI and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIZHI N/A N/A N/A Sharp 3.12% 17.61% 1.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of LIZHI shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LIZHI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharp beats LIZHI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIZHI

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About Sharp

(Get Free Report)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc. The 8K Ecosystem segment provides color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, audio equipment, multi-function printers, information displays, commercial projectors, POS system equipment, FA equipment, options/consumables, software, face masks, etc., as well as office-related solutions services. The ICT segment offers mobile phones, personal computers, tablet devices, routers, etc. The Display Device segments provides display modules, in-vehicle cameras, etc. The Electronic Device segment offers camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundries, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers, etc. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for LIZHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIZHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.