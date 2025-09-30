Financial Comparison: Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) & J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) and J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Greencore Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. M. Smucker has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greencore Group and J. M. Smucker”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.29 billion 0.60 $58.72 million N/A N/A J. M. Smucker $8.73 billion 1.31 -$1.23 billion ($13.71) -7.84

Greencore Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J. M. Smucker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of J. M. Smucker shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of J. M. Smucker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Greencore Group and J. M. Smucker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 J. M. Smucker 0 7 8 1 2.63

J. M. Smucker has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Given J. M. Smucker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J. M. Smucker is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and J. M. Smucker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A J. M. Smucker -16.75% 15.41% 5.55%

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. J. M. Smucker pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker pays out -32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J. M. Smucker has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. J. M. Smucker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

J. M. Smucker beats Greencore Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. It provides its products under the Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Pup-Peroni, Canine Carry Outs, Folgers, Café Bustelo, Dunkin', Folgers, Café Bustelo, 1850, Jif, Smucker's, Smucker's Uncrustables, Robin Hood, and Five Roses. The company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, club stores, discount and dollar stores, online retailers, pet specialty stores, natural foods stores and distributors, drug stores, military commissaries, and mass merchandisers. Smucker Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

