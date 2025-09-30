C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for approximately 1.0% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 22.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 12.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.7% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Trading Down 2.5%

Mplx stock opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

