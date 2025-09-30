iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Stock Holdings Raised by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $110.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.