Head to Head Contrast: HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) versus QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and QuinStreet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HealthWarehouse.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $33.61 million 0.19 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A QuinStreet $1.09 billion 0.82 $4.71 million $0.09 173.56

Analyst Ratings

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than HealthWarehouse.com.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HealthWarehouse.com and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.86%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 1.25% -17.23% 8.99% QuinStreet 0.43% 4.56% 2.54%

Risk & Volatility

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuinStreet beats HealthWarehouse.com on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthWarehouse.com

(Get Free Report)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. The company sells prescription medications and OTC products to individual consumers over the Internet. HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is headquartered in Florence, Kentucky.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.