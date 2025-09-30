Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $29.89 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq comprises 2.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $29,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 861,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,680.45. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,896 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.