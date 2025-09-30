Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,937 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $319.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.19 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.61 and a 200-day moving average of $280.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

