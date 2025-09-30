Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBAC stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $252.64.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.57.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SBAC
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBA Communications
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Earnings Loom: Bulls Eye $600, Bears Warn of $300
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cathie Wood Buys Alibaba and Baidu: Momentum or More Value Ahead?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This ETF Weeds Out Small-Cap Underperformers
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.