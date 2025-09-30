Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $302,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 38.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in SBA Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $196.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.57.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

