Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6%

MSI opened at $453.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.43. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

