Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

