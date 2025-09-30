Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,389 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Jacobs Solutions worth $32,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on J shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of J opened at $148.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

