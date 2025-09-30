Bennett Selby Investments LP Buys 130 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE OTIS opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

