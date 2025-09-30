Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $440,755.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,149.58. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,561 shares of company stock worth $5,499,641 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.96. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.42 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

