Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC is Bennett Selby Investments LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 2.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

