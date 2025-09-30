HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 204.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,000,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 1,342,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after buying an additional 1,334,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,464,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after buying an additional 1,016,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after buying an additional 495,358 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.42.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

