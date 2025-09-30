Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Sold by Poinciana Advisors Group LLC

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 2,412.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 157.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 266.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.3%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

