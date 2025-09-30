Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.88.

NTRA opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,444.85. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $845,805.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,336.42. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,781 shares of company stock worth $6,350,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

