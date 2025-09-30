Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,038.67. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.57.

NYSE:CMI opened at $419.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.56 and its 200-day moving average is $343.21. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $432.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

