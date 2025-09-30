Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $296.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,099.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

