Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $131.09 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.