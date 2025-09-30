Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 13.26%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

