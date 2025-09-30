Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,053.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lyft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,709 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.33. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $23.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CEO John David Risher bought 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,030.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,797,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,137,850.08. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.