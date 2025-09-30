Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $166.76 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

