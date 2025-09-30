Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

