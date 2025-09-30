Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 11,806 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.