Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.86. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.