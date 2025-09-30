Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 639,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 121,333.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 388,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 368,465 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 148,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

