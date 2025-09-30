Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 659 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after buying an additional 230,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $253.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

