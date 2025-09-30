Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Claris Advisors LLC MO lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 256,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.02.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

