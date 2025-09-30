Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,488 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $177,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $280.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a 200-day moving average of $258.34. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.