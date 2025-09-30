Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $400.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $405.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.