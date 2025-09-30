5,000 Shares in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC Purchased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEC stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Several analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diversified Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

