Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $403,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $359.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.08 and its 200-day moving average is $373.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.