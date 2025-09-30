Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $421.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $422.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

