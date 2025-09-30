HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 83 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

