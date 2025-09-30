Critical Comparison: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) and CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and CSW Industrials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 CSW Industrials 0 4 0 1 2.40

CSW Industrials has a consensus target price of $319.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.21%. Given CSW Industrials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSW Industrials is more favorable than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund $15.02 million N/A N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials $878.30 million 4.59 $136.65 million $8.37 28.68

This table compares Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and CSW Industrials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSW Industrials has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and CSW Industrials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund N/A N/A N/A CSW Industrials 15.18% 13.78% 10.43%

Dividends

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. CSW Industrials pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSW Industrials has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of CSW Industrials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CSW Industrials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CSW Industrials beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector. It typically invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was formed on November 15, 2001 and is domiciled in the United States.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products. The Engineered Building Solutions segment offers architectural railings and associated services; fire and smoke protection solutions; and pre-engineered and custom architectural building components for use in architecturally specified building products. The Specialized Reliability Solutions segment provides compounds, lubricants, lubricant management products, and sealants; desiccant breather filtration products; and contamination control, industrial maintenance and repair, rail friction modifiers, sealants, and operations solutions for use in energy, general industrial, mining, and rail transportation. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.