Financial Review: Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Figma (NYSE:FIG)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Textmunication Holdgings and Figma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 Figma 0 7 3 0 2.30

Figma has a consensus target price of $67.43, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Figma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Figma is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.23 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Figma $749.01 million 29.02 $303.47 million $0.74 71.62

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Figma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Figma has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Figma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Figma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Figma beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb. Behind each of these products is a cross-functional team responsible for bringing them to life. In Figma, designers work alongside developers, product managers (“PMs”), researchers, marketers, writers, and other non-designers who, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, made up two-thirds of our more than 13 million monthly active users(1). Together, these teams share and explore ideas, align on a vision, visualize concepts, and translate them into coded products — all on a single, connected, AI-powered platform that collaborators around the world can access with a URL. Our focus on the entire lifecycle of software creation reflects our ability to rapidly bring new products onto Figma’s browser-based platform and our belief that design spans far beyond a single step or role. We take this expansive view because design is more than how something looks, or even feels; design is also how something works — and in today’s increasingly digital-first world, what sets brands and companies apart. As AI makes software much easier to create, and as organizations across industries and geographies continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, better-designed digital products and experiences have become even more critical to a company’s success. That’s why 95% of the Fortune 500 and 78% of the Forbes Global 2000 used Figma in March 2025. These companies understand deeply that great design is what attracts and wins user loyalty, especially in a world where a business’ interactions with its customers are increasingly digital. Figma has been fortunate to play a part in, and benefit from, the growing global movement to elevate design and the craft of building software. Millions of people use Figma every week, often for hours a day, and as more users have come to our platform, our business has grown. (1) We define monthly active users as the number of unique users that access at least one of our products during a given month. A Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users. When reporting monthly active users during a quarter or other period of time, we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.