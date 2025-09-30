K2 Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

K2 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.