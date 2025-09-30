JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,918 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 1.5% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 132,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 663,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $28,235,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $186.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

