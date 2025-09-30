Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 1.59% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $40,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

