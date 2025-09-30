Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up approximately 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 73.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Rollins by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.35%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.