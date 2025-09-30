Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $762.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $480.39 and a 12 month high of $770.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $698.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

