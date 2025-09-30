K2 Financial Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

K2 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

