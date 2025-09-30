Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.50% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

