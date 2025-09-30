Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 570 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Strategy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strategy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Strategy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.
Insider Activity at Strategy
In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This represents a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $7,406,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,700. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Trading Up 5.6%
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $326.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 3.82. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $157.02 and a 12 month high of $543.00.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.
Strategy Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
