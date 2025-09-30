Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 395.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17,655.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after purchasing an additional 536,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Green sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. This represents a 52.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,462 shares of company stock valued at $420,370,484 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $133.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

