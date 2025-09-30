TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,983,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,719,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.36.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

