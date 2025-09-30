Park Place Capital Corp Buys 89,943 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF $ACIO

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the quarter. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $35,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,411,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth $12,813,000.

Get Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF alerts:

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of ACIO stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.