Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial System by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Financial System by 841.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Community Financial System by 19.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

Community Financial System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Community Financial System’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Financial System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Community Financial System

In other Community Financial System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,606.66. The trade was a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Financial System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

